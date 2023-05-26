Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,942 shares of company stock worth $3,667,662. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

