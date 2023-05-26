Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,655 shares of company stock worth $152,399. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

See Also

