Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,030 ($12.81) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday.
Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 696.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 639.35. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of GBX 495.42 ($6.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,162.32 ($14.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £666.25 million, a PE ratio of 3,725.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60.
In other news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £49,995 ($62,182.84). 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
