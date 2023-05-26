Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,030 ($12.81) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 696.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 639.35. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of GBX 495.42 ($6.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,162.32 ($14.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £666.25 million, a PE ratio of 3,725.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 22.60 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 15,000.00%.

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £49,995 ($62,182.84). 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Featured Stories

