Hilton Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 67,903 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,726% compared to the average volume of 1,775 call options.
HLT opened at $139.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $152.89.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,564,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,095,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,961,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,956,000 after buying an additional 481,615 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.
