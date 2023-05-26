Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,420 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Honda Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 23.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor Profile

HMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

