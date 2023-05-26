H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Trading 3.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $29.91. 409,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,664,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Specifically, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,678,000 after acquiring an additional 751,766 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,588,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,739,000 after acquiring an additional 151,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

