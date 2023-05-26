HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $87.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

