HRT Financial LP Invests $3.03 Million in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.