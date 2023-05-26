HRT Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HRT Financial LP cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,253 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $935.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $893.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $851.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $580.01 and a 1-year high of $964.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,728,882 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.