HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 529,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

FNF stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

About Fidelity National Financial



Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.



