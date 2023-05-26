HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 629,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 254,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $1.88 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

