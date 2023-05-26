HRT Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HRT Financial LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $260.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.02 and a 200 day moving average of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

