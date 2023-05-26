HRT Financial LP Takes $2.78 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 125,741 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.50. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $140.23.

