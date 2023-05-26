Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.13% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $87.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

