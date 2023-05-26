Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,866 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $101,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

