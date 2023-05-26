Insider Buying: Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider Buys 7,142 Shares of Stock

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Rating) insider William (Bill) Tame purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £142.84 ($177.66).

Eneraqua Technologies Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of LON:ETP opened at GBX 175 ($2.18) on Friday. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.60 ($4.85). The stock has a market cap of £58.14 million and a PE ratio of 1,750.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 279.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Eneraqua Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Eneraqua Technologies

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for commercial clients, and social housing and residential sectors. The company also offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems for heating solutions.

