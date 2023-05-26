Insider Buying: Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Insider Acquires 10,316 Shares of Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) insider Alison Baker bought 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.52 ($12,445.92).

Helios Towers Stock Down 0.1 %

HTWS stock opened at GBX 94.45 ($1.17) on Friday. Helios Towers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 87.45 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 148.20 ($1.84). The company has a market cap of £991.73 million, a PE ratio of -787.08 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,646.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTWS shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.48) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.11) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

