Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £151.74 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Alexander Scott purchased 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £151.74 ($188.73).

IHP stock opened at GBX 276.80 ($3.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £917.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2,129.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 6.46. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 346 ($4.30). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 271.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.10) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.25 ($4.06).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

