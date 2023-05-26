Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,395,000 after purchasing an additional 128,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IART. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

