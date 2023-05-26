Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $94,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $362,122.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,441.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,773.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $362,122.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,441.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $66.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.