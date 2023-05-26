Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $510.00 to $497.00. The stock had previously closed at $449.80, but opened at $421.00. Intuit shares last traded at $417.83, with a volume of 1,146,764 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $433.52 and a 200-day moving average of $412.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

