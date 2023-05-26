Investors Buy High Volume of Zoom Video Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 105,391 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 192% compared to the average daily volume of 36,103 put options.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,888,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,137,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.