Investors Purchase Large Volume of Deere & Company Put Options (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 22,448 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 84% compared to the average daily volume of 12,178 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,186,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 26.2% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 329.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $354.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

