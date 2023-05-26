iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Trading 4.6% Higher

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.22. 47,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 394,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
iRobot Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iRobot
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRobot (IRBT)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.