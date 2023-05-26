iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Trading 4.6% Higher

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.22. 47,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 394,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iRobot by 3,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iRobot by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

