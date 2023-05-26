iShares Gold Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 12,422 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 485% compared to the average daily volume of 2,124 put options.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.76 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,286.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,114,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,931,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.