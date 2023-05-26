Jamie Christensen Sells 619 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 12.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $38.40 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $101.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.66 earnings per share for the current year.
MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.93.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
