Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 394,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 381,194 shares.The stock last traded at $47.77 and had previously closed at $47.77.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

