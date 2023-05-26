JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

