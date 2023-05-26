Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,950 ($36.69) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.06) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.42) to GBX 3,375 ($41.98) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.20) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,955 ($36.75).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Performance

LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,149 ($39.17) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,249.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,113.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,016.26. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,542 ($31.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,249 ($40.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Bunzl

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 45.40 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,500.00%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($37.14), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($484,519.35). In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.34), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($183,293.76). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($37.14), for a total value of £389,553.56 ($484,519.35). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,898 shares of company stock valued at $249,954,592. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.