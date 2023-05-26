Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($69.03) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.63) to GBX 6,200 ($77.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($71.52) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Redburn Partners cut InterContinental Hotels Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,850 ($72.76) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,836.67 ($72.60).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 5,286 ($65.75) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,380.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,259.08. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,174 ($51.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,796 ($72.09). The stock has a market cap of £9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,146.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Graham Allan purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($66.79) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,037.31). In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,428 ($67.51) per share, with a total value of £8,142 ($10,126.87). Also, insider Graham Allan purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($66.79) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,037.31). 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

