Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Columbia Asset Management’s 7th Largest Position

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.5% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.86. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

