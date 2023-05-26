Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

