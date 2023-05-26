JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target to GBX 55

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 65 ($0.81) to GBX 55 ($0.68) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Bank of America cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Panmure Gordon upgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.53) in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

