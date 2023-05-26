Jushi Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Jushi in a report released on Sunday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

JUSHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jushi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Jushi Price Performance

About Jushi

Shares of JUSHF stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Jushi has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

