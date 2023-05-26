Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.00.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 288.92% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
