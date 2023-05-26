Kelly J. Kennedy Sells 6,801 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $10,745.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,058.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Honest Price Performance
Shares of HNST stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.23 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Honest Company Profile
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honest (HNST)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.