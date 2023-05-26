KeyCorp Comments on KLA Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLA in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $24.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.38. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $24.88 per share.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS.

KLA Stock Up 6.2 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLAC stock opened at $434.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.32. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $436.30.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in KLA by 108.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in KLA by 38.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

