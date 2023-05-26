KeyCorp Weighs in on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NYSE:FUN opened at $44.05 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

