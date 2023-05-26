KeyCorp Weighs in on Duke Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

