Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.27.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.30. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$27.18 and a 1-year high of C$35.48.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

