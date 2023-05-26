Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 141.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.
Kilroy Realty Price Performance
Kilroy Realty stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $62.18.
KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
