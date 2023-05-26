Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kingswood (LON:KWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Kingswood Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KWG opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -256.25 and a beta of -0.20. Kingswood has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.50 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.27.

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

