Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KSS. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,969,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after buying an additional 551,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 64,710 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.