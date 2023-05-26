Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $602.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $606.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

