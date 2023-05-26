Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987,941 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 263,235 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Las Vegas Sands worth $95,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.1 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.