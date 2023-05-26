Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $107.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.