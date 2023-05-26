Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 2.4% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.44. 2,303,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,234,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 106.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,155,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after buying an additional 4,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,927,000 after buying an additional 4,066,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 438,291.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,732,000 after buying an additional 3,221,441 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.