Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,799 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,287,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 422,595 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 521,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 338,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 3,048.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 301,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 292,114 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global Stock Down 3.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYK. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.