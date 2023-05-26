Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Lincoln National worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,175,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 56,336 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -9.38%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

