Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 93 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 171,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $154.41 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average of $165.86.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.